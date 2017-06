Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/15/life/can-lawmakers-pay-security-campaign-funds/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting attack in Alexandria, Virginia, which left Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition, congressional lawmakers have inquired about the possibility of using campaign funds to pay for heightened personal security. We'll report on the ethics, as well as the pros and cons of taking such a step.

