For-profit colleges may be getting a bit of a reprieve from the Trump administration. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced plans to roll back two Obama-era regulations that made life tough for that beleaguered industry. The gainful employment rule held those colleges accountable for a students' earning potential after graduating. The other allowed students from colleges that went bust to potentially have their federal loans forgiven. Both critics and proponents anticipate what new rules will mean in the for-profit college landscape.

