Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/15/economy/mid-day-update/06152017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We did our best to make sure you weren't surprised by the news: Janet Yellen and co. decided to raise interest rates. Analyst Diane Swonk from DS Economics joined us to give insight on why the Federal Reserve made the decision that it did. Afterwards, we'll look at the European Union's move to abolish telephone, text and data roaming charges, and then discuss some of the reasons for why the growth rate of global energy demand is slowing down.