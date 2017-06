Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/15/economy/after-almost-10-years-shopping-fed-gets-ready-shrink-its-assets/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday discussed the Fed’s plans for its balance sheet. That’s the list of all the assets it owns, and it is huge: $4.5 trillion worth. The plan is to slowly shrink that down by a few billion dollars a month, starting soon. Here’s how the Fed came to own so much, and what owning less might mean for the economy.

