Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/15/business/will-new-technology-improve-your-airport-experience/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Delta Airlines is testing new biometrics technology that would allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to record facial images of travelers leaving the United States. The measure is being touted as a way to boost security and make life easier for travelers. Experts say the goal is to move the technology on to all airlines and especially incoming flights.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.