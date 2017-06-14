Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/14/economy/mid-day-update/06142017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Democrats are suing President Trump for allegedly violating the constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits presidents from taking foreign gifts without permission from Congress. On today's show, we'll look at why they think they have the standing to sue, and other lawsuits that have been filed against Trump over this issue. Afterwards, we'll examine how Macy's is trying to ramp up sales amid the country's retail crisis, and then talk about Arizona's planned partnership with Mexico to bolster its manufacturing industry.