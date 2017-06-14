Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/14/economy/city-flint-broke-but-its-water-system-still-needs-expensive-repairs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A half-dozen Michigan state officials now face criminal charges for their role in the Flint water crisis. The state cut subsidies for Flint water in March, leaving residents to pay for their water at one of the highest rates in the country. Though the city’s water now meets federal quality standards for lead and copper, the water system still needs an expensive overhaul that includes replacing about 20,000 pipes that connect homes to drinking water.

