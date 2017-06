Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/14/business/macy-s-tries-another-strategy-hang-retail-game/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Macy’s, like so many other department giants, is reeling from falling sales. Dozens of it stores have shut down as it loses foot traffic to online competition. To reboot itself, Macy’s says it has a new strategy: It plans to offer more exclusive lines.

