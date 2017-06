Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/13/economy/why-health-reform-bill-also-tax-bill/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Behind closed doors, Republican senators are pushing to get their health care bill written, with a July 4 goal for completion. While they’re at it, they may be trying to get a smidge of tax reform done at the same time.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.