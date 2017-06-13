Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/13/economy/mid-day-update/06132017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Marketing decisions seem to be getting a lot more polarized these days. Bank of America and Delta have pulled their sponsorship from New York's Public Theater because its Julius Caesar resembles Donald Trump, while JP Morgan Chase is pulling its ads from NBC because Megyn Kelly is interviewing a right-wing conspiracy theorist named Alex Jones. On today's show, we'll dig into the growing politicization of advertising. Afterwards, we'll look at Verizon's decision to combine Yahoo with AOL to create the new brand Oath, and then discuss how some baseball players are shocking their brains with electricity to improve their performance.