A private security guard stands in front of Uber headquarters today in San Francisco. CEO Travis Kalanick announced plans to take a leave of absence. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Enforcers abound on this week's podcast. With help from Former Attorney General Eric Holder, Uber took on a series of recommendations to save itself from its own workplace culture, plus CEO Travis Kalanick is taking a leave of absence. But are there larger lessons for tech? Then we're talking with FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny about internet privacy and why she believes the open internet still needs a regulatory safe space. Plus, McSweeny answers our Make Me Smart question, and we have the results of our unofficial "Delete Twitter" Twitter poll.

