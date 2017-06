Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/13/business/yahoo-aol-will-form-oath-new-company-under-verizon/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Verizon is expected to close on its $4.4 billion acquisition of Yahoo today after nearly a year of negotiations. Verizon will combine Yahoo with its property AOL to create Oath, the largest digital media company in the United States, with more visitors than Google. Will Oath have a chance to compete with Google and Facebook for ad dollars?

