Children’s clothing chain Gymboree announced Sunday it’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The retailer will close about 400 of its 1,300 stores and restructure debt in a bid to stay alive. Gymboree views its troubles as part of the larger challenges facing the retail industry as customers move their business online, but some of its competitors are staying ahead of the trouble.

