Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/13/business/goldman-sachs-invests-wind-power-will-help-other-big-brands-meet-their-green/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Just after President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris agreement, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted his displeasure. Now, the blue-blood bank is going green in another way with a big move into wind and solar energy. Not just buying it, but pairing other buyers and sellers in the emerging market of renewable power. Goldman has inked a wind power deal to help run all its buildings and data centers on 100 percent renewable energy eventually. And it’s betting that there’s good business in brokering similar deals for the likes of Apple, Amazon or Google, which have made green power commitments and need ways to reach them.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.