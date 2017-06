Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/12/world/saudi-allies-ramp-sanctions-qatar/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Qatar is promising not to surrender in the face of sanctions imposed on it last week. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain halted land, air and sea traffic to Qatar and blacklisted several Qatari-linked organizations and individuals. They accuse the small oil-rich nation of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and other groups they consider terrorist. Qatar, which denies supporting terrorism, is already feeling the pain.

