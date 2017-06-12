Swim instructor Jessica Raya assists Derek Muniz, 4, as he works on using his hands and feet at the same time during a class Monday at Thomas Pool in Fort Hood, TX. - Daniel Cernero/Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

All across the country, schools are getting out for the summer. For kids, it means weeks without hitting the books. But for parents, the months of June, July and August can be a challenging balancing act of work and childcare — which comes at a cost.

If there isn't an adult available at home to watch the kids, parents must turn to potentially pricey camps, day care programs and lessons.

So Marketplace Weekend wants to know how you're handling the summer holiday. Do you send the kids to camp? A community day care program? Do you hire babysitters, or take time off? Perhaps you work together with other families to share childcare duties? How does your family budget for the long break? Or is the cost so great that camps are not an option? And if you're an employer, how does the summer break impact your business? What contingency plans do you have in place?

Tell us about your tricks to a smooth-running summer. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook. Email the team at Weekend@marketplace.org, where you can also send us your voice memos, or give us a call: 800-648-5114.