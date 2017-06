Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/12/economy/mid-day-update/06122017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The CEO of General Electric, Jeffrey Immelt, is stepping down after 16 years. On today's show, we'll give a brief recap of the big changes he made at GE during his tenure. Next, we'll talk about the Fed's plans for interest rate hikes for the rest of the year. Then, we'll examine pushback against proposed housing for the homeless in some Los Angeles County neighborhoods.