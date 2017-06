Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/12/business/general-electric-will-have-shed-more-ceo-boost-profits/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Electric announced today that its CEO, Jeff Immelt, is stepping down. He’ll be replaced by John Flannery, who had been in charge of GE’s health care division. Shareholders have not been happy with the company’s stock performance under Immelt’s leadership. GE will have to let go of some segments dragging it down.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.