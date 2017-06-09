- Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This week, Marketplace Weekend is all about life after college. In our series, "Graduating into the Economy," we have stories and advice for recent grads — everything from career and credit basics to dream outfits, houseplants and homes.

Step one to entering the economy for the first time as a new grad is finding a job. Ideally a job you like, something you're good at, and something that pays reasonably well.

It's not as easy as it sounds. When it comes to finding a job, there are plenty of hurdles. Marketplace Weekend spoke to Alison Green, founder of the popular jobs site Ask a Manager, to hear her best advice about finding a great job. Here are three of her best tips:

1. Revamp that resume.

Often times, Green says, resumes list job descriptions or responsibilities without saying anything meaningful about what makes the resume-writer stand out. How did you do this job differently? What did you accomplish? What couldn't have been done without you? Making your resume pop means making it all about you.

2. Be prepared.

Going into an interview, you should know everything you possibly can about the position you've applied for and the skills you have that would make you a good fit. Be ready to answer questions about relevant work you've done in the past, challenges you've faced that have prepared you to take on the required responsibilities and skills you've cultivated that are key to getting the job done.

3. Ask questions.

Finding the right job is just as much about what you want and need as what the company you've applied to is looking for. Start a conversation about the things that are most important to you, and ask plenty of questions.