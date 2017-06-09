- Warner Bros, Everlane

This week, Marketplace Weekend is all about life after college. In our series, "Graduating into the Economy," we have stories and advice for recent grads — everything from career and credit basics to dream outfits, houseplants and homes.

The resident millennial staff on Marketplace Weekend took a trip to San Francisco recently to visit the Instagram darling, and clothing company, Everlane. The, mostly, online store has made a name for itself with its minimalist aesthetic. But how can they keep millennial customers coming back for $35 basic T-shirts? You can find out more about that here.

But, one of the most striking parts about our reporting trip was that Everlane's headquarters looked just like Nancy Meyers' film "The Intern." Think you can tell the difference? Drag the images below from right to left to find out!

Credits in order of appearance: Warner Bros., Flickr, Everlane, Everlane, Warner Bros., Wikimedia.