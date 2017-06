Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/09/elections/big-win-france-s-centrist-party parliamentary-elections-could-push-forward-labor-reform/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Last month, France elected pro-business political newcomer Emmanuel Macron as president, but the French aren’t done voting. The country’s parliamentary elections kick off Sunday, and the president’s new centrist party is expected to win a large majority. If that happens, Macron could have the support he needs to reform France’s strong labor protection laws, which many blame for high unemployment and other economic problems.

