Sheelah Kolhatkar of The New Yorker and David Gura of Bloomberg join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. With the stunning election results in Britain now final, we look at how the political turmoil will impact Brexit negotiations and if the European Union now has leverage. Then, we turn our attention to the White House and Donald Trump's economic agenda. The House managed to gut Dodd-Frank while much of the country's attention was on James Comey's testimony. What will happen now to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
Weekly Wrap: How much more chaos can one global economy stand?
