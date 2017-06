Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/09/economy/mid-day-update/06092017-mdu-0/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Theresa May's call for a snap election in the U.K. has not gone as planned. Britain's ruling Conservative party no longer has a majority in Parliament, so now members will have to seek political partners to get work done. We'll chat with the BBC's Kevin Connolly about what this means for Brexit negotiations. Afterwards, we'll look at how would public-private partnerships work under Trump's plan for new infrastructure.