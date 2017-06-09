Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/09/economy/2-percent-good-target-rate-inflation-fed-has-never-been-sure/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In 1996, the Federal Reserve picked 2 percent as a national goal for inflation. There was no consensus on that number, and it wasn’t seen as too terribly important at the time, since the economy was strong. But when the Great Recession hit, some economists say if we’d had a higher level of inflation, that would have given the Fed more options for handling it. Besides simply lowering interest rates to essentially zero, regulators could have aimed to lower inflation, too. Any big, conclusive conversation about inflation, though, will likely fall low on the priority list as Washington, D.C., is distracted with current heated politics.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.