Want to look like an Apple employee from the early 1990s? Then you need these sneakers, which the company made exclusively for its staff. - Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Forget the new iMac. The must-have Apple item this week is a pair of vintage Apple sneakers.

The pair of sneakers is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions, with the live bidding scheduled to start at noon Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday. According to the auction house, the vintage pair of sneakers is valued at $30,000 or higher. The opening bid is $15,000.

“We have no way of telling how high they will go,” Elon Werner, director of communications at Heritage Auctions, told Marketplace. “The Apple sneakers are the perfect collectible item for 2017, given that it’s the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. The juxtaposition of these sneakers and Apple’s branding and technology really makes these the holy grail for both sneaker and tech enthusiasts.”

According to the description on the website, the white sneakers emblazoned with the rainbow-colored Apple logo were made by the company exclusively for its employees in the early 1990s. Also on the auction block is a pair of the self-lacing 2016 Nike Mag sneakers based on the shoes worn by Marty McFly in “Back to the Future Part II.”

In addition to live floor bidding, the auction house will accept bids via phone, mail, fax, internet and Heritage Live, its online bidding platform.

“Online bidding began at the end of May,” Werner explained. “Online bids are coming in now, primarily through ha.com as well as some third-party partners, like LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, and eBay.”

The sneakers are not the only piece of clothing produced by Apple. In fact, back in 1986, Apple rolled out its own clothing and accessories line, partnering with other companies, like North Face and Patagonia. Fans who got their hands on The Apple Collection catalog would have come across some of the following items:

Apple polo shirt: $32

Yup, a polo shirt with an Apple logo instead of the tiny man on the horse.

“These heavyweight 100 percent brushed cotton polo shirts are perfect for the courts or the club.”

Apple sailboard: $1,100

“This 11’10” board is best for sailors over 145 pounds. Included are two polyester-reinforced ripstop Mylar sails - a 6-square-meter powerhead and a 5-square-meter sail with gigantic Apple logo.”

Apple sweatshirt: $15

“After a rough day windsurfing, the Apple sweatshirt is just the thing. And a perfect companion to our sweatpants.”

Apple running shorts: $21

“For people who run, or just want to look like they do, our rugged lined short are absolutely perfect.”

Apple sun visor: $7.50

“Tennis anyone? The Apple sun visor is made of cotton twill, with adjustable band, terry lining, and embroidered logo.”

Apple umbrella: $28

“‘It never rains in California.’ Baloney. It rains everywhere. When it does, have our sturdy cotton poplin umbrella at the ready. There’s even room under it for a friend.”

Apple chair: $39

“The Apple director’s chair with natural wood frame and Apple design will complement any decor.”

How did this not catch on?