There's an economy-wide cost of not knowing where federal policies are going. Economist Diane Swonk joins us to discuss how uncertainty about Washington has translated into real-world consequences, like a slow down in hiring within the health sector. Afterwards, we'll chat with Marketplace's Molly Wood about how company founders can influence an entire business's workplace culture, and what startups are trying to do to make the office environment a positive one.