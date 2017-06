Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/08/economy/look-bill-that-would-roll-back-dodd-frank-regulations/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Under consideration in the House of Representatives today: a big Republican platform item. Specifically, the rollback of Dodd-Frank financial regulations. This comes in the form of a bill called the Financial Choice Act. Here’s what’s in the bill and what could become law.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.