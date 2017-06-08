Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/08/economy/europe-signs-economic-recovery/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

These past few years have been rough for the European economy. The Greek debt crisis; shaky banks in Italy; widespread unemployment in Spain. Now, though, there are signs that things are picking up. The European Central Bank, which frames economic policy for the eurozone — the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency — today raised its growth forecast for the zone and signaled that some stimulus measures, like low interest rates, won't be needed forever.

