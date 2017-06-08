Nordstrom's stock jumped today after the company said a group of Nordstrom family members is considering taking the company private. Like all department stores, Nordstrom has been battling a decline in shopping mall traffic and competition from online retailers. The company reported weaker-than-expected sales last month and warned of a sluggish year ahead. Among other benefits, going private would give the company a break from those pesky quarterly announcements.
