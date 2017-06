Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/07/sustainability/us-airlines-say-theyre-staying-track-global-climate-change-goals/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Seventy countries agreed last year on a strategy to offset international airline emissions. Despite the U.S. withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord, U.S. airlines plan to remain in their industry's global agreement, in part because abiding by different regulations in different countries could be complicated and expensive.

