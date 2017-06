Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/07/sustainability/climate-changes-city-trees-will-have-be-replaced-more-resilient-species/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The trees that give shade to Southern Californians living under the hot sun are under threat due to beetle infestation, drought and increasingly, the effects of climate change. As hotter, dryer weather becomes the norm, cities across the country are investing in programs to monitor their urban forests and plant trees that can survive well into the future.

