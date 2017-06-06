-

We look at the events of the last two weeks through the lens of "normal" versus "not normal" and how to ask that question from a different perspective. Todd Lieberman, producer of the live-action film "Beauty and the Beast" answers our Make Me Smart question, "What's something you thought you knew that you later found out you were wrong about?" And we preview the Make Me Smart book club selection "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion" by Jonathan Haidt.

Plus, Molly and Kai are running Twitter polls to find out if Molly should delete her Twitter account.

Something I'm pondering this week on #MakeMeSmart: should I delete Twitter from my phone to save time, sanity, and get laundry folded? — Molly Wood (@mollywood) June 6, 2017

Quick follow up from today's #makemesmart taping: Should @mollywood delete Twitter from her phone? — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) June 6, 2017

