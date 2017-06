Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/06/sustainability/california-needs-electric-cars-and-it-wants-chinas-help-get-them/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As President Trump announced the U.S. was pulling out of the Paris climate change agreement, California Gov. Jerry Brown headed to China. Among his goals? To encourage China's progress on electric vehicles, because California will need a lot more of those to meet its climate change goals.

