Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/06/economy/us-and-mexico-resolve-sticky-dispute-over-sugar-imports/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. and Mexico announced a deal on sugar exports today. The agreement comes after years of dispute between the two nations and gives better terms to the powerful American sugar lobby. The negotiations have been tough, and officials are relieved to have avoided an all-out trade war over sugar. But prices for the sweet stuff could be going up.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.