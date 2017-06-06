Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/06/economy/mid-day-update/06062017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This morning's market recap: Stocks have opened lower, while benchmark bonds have gone up. Julia Coronado from Macropolicy Perspectives explains some key events coming up that could affect the market even further, including James Comey's testimony and the British elections. Afterwards, we'll examine the struggles that Puerto Rico's public school system is facing, and then look at one Philadelphia program that's using hip-hop to teach students how to start a business.