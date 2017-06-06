Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/06/business/gm-wards-stock-split-investors-demand-higher-profits/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Motors shareholders decided today that they weren't interested in splitting the company's stock and reshaping its board. David Einhorn, an activist investor and founder of Greenlight Capital, had been arguing that the change would boost GM's stock prices. This battle between business leadership and shareholders is beginning to feel a bit like a refrain. Last month, Ford ousted its CEO, Mark Fields, amid pressure from its stockholders, but GM, also under pressure, is in a different spot than Ford.

