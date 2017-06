Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/06/business/amazon-takes-aim-low-income-shopper/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon announced a plan today that will make its Prime membership cheaper for people receiving government assistance. If you're getting food stamps, say, Amazon will sell you Prime for about $5.99 a month. That’s less than the full-price monthly option of $10.99. Behind the move: Amazon, again, is going toe-to-toe with Walmart.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.