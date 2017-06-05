Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/05/health-care/health-plan-encourage-seniors-get-care-they-need/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A House committee is set to hold a hearing on a plan to lower costs for people on Medicare. The bipartisan legislation would let Medicare make some basic services cheaper for patients with chronic conditions. A diabetes patient who’s prone to blindness, for example, would get cheaper eye exams. It’s a model private insurers are interested to watch, because encouraging more regular basic medical services can prevent bigger hospital bills across the board.

