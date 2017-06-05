Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/05/economy/trump-tries-shift-attention-faa-breakup-privatization/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With the looming congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey later this week, the White House is hoping to give Americans something else to focus on —infrastructure. Speaking from the Rose Garden earlier today, President Trump announced a proposal to separate the nation’s air traffic controllers from the FAA, placing them under the control of a new nonprofit agency. The model is based on a previous Republican bill that failed to advance in Congress last year.

