Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/05/business/will-apple-introduce-smart-speaker-rival-amazon-s-echo-and-google-s-home/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Apple’s highly anticipated developer conference starts today. Among the new iPad and MacBook iterations likely to be revealed, one completely new product could be announced — a Siri-controlled smart speaker to rival Amazon’s Echo or Google’s Home. Apple could be late to the game on this one, but with its massive ecosystem, it has the potential to overtake its competitors.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.