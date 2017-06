Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/02/sustainability/what-now-for-climate-change-the-us/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump has withdrawn the U.S from the Paris Agreement on climate change. The Obama administration had ratified it along with 147 other countries back in 2015; it was a landmark deal, with 190 countries agreeing to some of its components.

So what now for the U.S. on climate change? Scott Tong from our Sustainability Desk talks us through it.

