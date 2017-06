Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/02/sustainability/more-than-10-percent-us-energy-coming-from-renewable-sources/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. Energy Information Administration published data this week showing that more than 10 percent of U.S. electricity came from renewable sources like wind and solar in the first quarter of this year. That’s well above what the federal agency predicted years ago. What happened?

