On June 8, the U.K. goes to the polls, again. This "snap" election is set against the backdrop of last year's referendum on Britain's membership to the European Union.

Following the "yes" vote on Brexit, then-Prime Minister, David Cameron stepped down. Now his successor Theresa May is hoping to shore up her position as the U.K. heads into divorce talks with the EU.

For more on what all of this means for the U.K. markets and economy, the BBC's Philip Hampsheir joins Marketplace Weekend with the details.

