Ana Swanson of The Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. We discuss the latest unemployment rate; with the country at almost full employment, what are the chances of inflation rising? Plus, we look at the business world's reaction after President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. With some of the most valuable companies — Google, Microsoft, Apple — going ahead with their own climate change policies, we analyze how business is acting as a check and balance against the Trump administration.
Weekly Wrap: What business is saying about Trump's Paris Agreement withdrawal
