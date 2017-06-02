President Donald Trump announces his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ana Swanson of The Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. We discuss the latest unemployment rate; with the country at almost full employment, what are the chances of inflation rising? Plus, we look at the business world's reaction after President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. With some of the most valuable companies — Google, Microsoft, Apple — going ahead with their own climate change policies, we analyze how business is acting as a check and balance against the Trump administration.