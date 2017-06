Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/02/economy/latest-numbers-job-market-may-not-align-trump-s-goal/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We’ll get the latest government data on the labor market in a couple hours. Analysts are predicting unemployment held steady in May at 4.4 percent, with 185,000 jobs added — right in line with average job growth for the past six months. Now President Trump has promised faster job growth under his administration—25 million new jobs over the next decade, to be precise.

