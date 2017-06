Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/02/business/why-investors-want-companies-blue-apron-go-public/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron has filed to go public. Investors hoping to get a piece at the IPO or later will be buying into a company that's got a young customer base and that's growing fast. But it's a company with a business model that's not all that complicated, shall we say. So what are investors really getting for their money with a company like that?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.