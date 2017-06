Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/01/life/new-survey-finds-trade-skill-jobs-least-desirable-among-students/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Thousands of high school seniors graduating this month will begin the process of choosing a career, or at least thinking about one. The Boy Scouts of America, through its coed career development program, aims to align those choices with future in-demand jobs. But a new BSA survey produced a surprising result — young people aren’t interested in skilled trades.

