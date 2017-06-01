My Economy tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

For this latest installment of our series, we hear from Sherry Messer, a stay-at-home mom in Austin, Texas.

My name is Sherry Messer and I am in Austin, Texas.

I am the chief family officer. I'm a stay-at-home mom, and we've really enjoyed that. My oldest son is 10 now. So I have, for the most part, not been working for 10 years. We're comfortable and happy, but then there's this kind of unknown. We know, we’re aware that things could change.

I mean, I have a master's degree, and I'm nervous about getting back into the workforce. I left the workforce about the time the iPhone was really coming out and becoming prevalent and so, so much has changed.

I want to contribute. I mean, I grew up thinking about career, not about having kids, but then, all of a sudden, you're at that point in life, and you haven't planned in that way you've planned career.

I was a director at a nonprofit. Whatever I do next needs to be meaningful to me because it's going to be taking time away from the family. You know I want the best of both worlds. I want a really great career, but I want to raise my family and be there for them.