Private-sector payrolls show strong job creation for the month of May, with 253,000 new jobs. Diane Swonk, the CEO of DS Economics, joined us to talk about the country's employment prospects, which seem to be favorable for college grads at the moment. Next, we'll take a step back and examine what *high school grads* are looking for in terms of career path. A new survey from the Boy Scouts of America finds that only 3 percent are interested in skilled trades. Plus: A look at how the Atlanta Braves are banking on a new stadium and development, which will cost taxpayers $400 million.