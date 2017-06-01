Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/01/economy/cut-or-not-cut-debate-over-government-s-debt/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There’s a tug of war in the Trump administration over the debt ceiling — specifically, whether Congress should attach spending limits to legislation raising or suspending the ceiling. It limits how much the Treasury Department can borrow to pay its bills. Now, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is urging Congress to raise the debt ceiling with no strings attached. But budget Director Mick Mulvaney says he wants cuts attached. What’s best for the economy?

